April 29, 1931 - March 9, 2020 Donald Alfred Coleman, 88, passed away at his home in Woodland Hills on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born in Evanston, Illinois, on April 29, 1931. Don grew up in Los Angeles and attended Los Angeles High School and UCLA, where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees. After graduating from UCLA, he proudly served in the Air Force for two years, where he was stationed in Omaha, Nebraska. On August 19, 1956, he married Frances Murphy, whom he met while they were students at UCLA. Don and Fran have three children (Gary, Doug and Kathy) and seven grandchildren (Kyle, Max, Joey, Kenny, Rachel, Cameron and Cara). Don taught science at Sun Valley Middle School and was a teacher and counselor at Taft High School. During his 47-year reign, Don was known as "The Voice of the Taft High School Football Team," and never missed one home game. Don concluded his successful 42-year career in education as a counselor at West Valley Occupational Center. Don and Fran enjoyed traveling together and visited 85 countries and all 50 states, including six of the seven continents. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Don treasured time spent with family. Vacations and gatherings with his children and grandchildren were his happiest moments. He will be greatly missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 15, 2020