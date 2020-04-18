|
|
November 30, 1931 - April 17, 2020 Don was born in Los Angeles to Beatrice ("Bebe") and Albert Appel. He grew up in L.A., attending Fairfax High School, pledging ZBT and graduating from USC in 1953. He was a handsome young man, always well dressed, even from an early age. He was a good athlete and a great dancer, and very adept at charming the ladies.Don lost his father when he was a teenager, and found his own way in the building business at a young age. He had a strong work ethic, and went from building apartment buildings to investing in land and real estate. One of his first development projects was the purchase and subdivision of the 18 acre E.L.Cord Estate in Beverly Hills. After many years, he was able to retire after he sold a large property in Burbank to the Lockheed Corporation.Don was an avid and expert skier, excellent tennis player, and enthusiastic motorcyclist, continuing those activities well into his seventies and early eighties. He reveled in his extensive collection of old cars, and was seen very recently driving an old Bantam - even though entering and exiting the small car was quite a challenge for a man his age. He was an art collector, and in his later years took up painting, which he pursued with passion. His works discovered an innate talent, and gave him great joy. He relished his Monday and Saturday poker games, and never missed his Wednesday and Thursday lunches with the boys. But family was his true passion. His marriage to Judy Weisz in 1955 produced a daughter, Carey. A subsequent marriage to Chickie Briskin brought her children, Robin and Jody, into his life. He was married for the third time to Karen Dunphy. He shared these later years with his devoted companion, Pearl Fishman. Together they enjoyed movies, travel, and dinners with an array of friends and family. Pearl brought her unique style of loving care and comfort and Don cherished their relationship. He cared deeply for her children Josh and Julia. Don was an involved, concerned and loving father and grandfather to his own and extended family. Don's inclusiveness continued throughout his lifetime. He embraced all - there were no "ex's" in his life. His generosity with his family was lavish and genuine, as it was with friends. It was impossible for anyone else to pick up a dinner check if Don was at the table. He enjoyed the role of patriarch for an ever-increasing group, and could always be counted on to provide groceries, tennis lessons, or counsel on building or finances as needed. Every Sunday at noon he had a table at Porta Via where friends and family never needed an invitation, they could just come. His graciousness included one memorable Thanksgiving dinner - a mandatory invitation, in his words - which was attended by throngs of appreciative extended family and good friends. His protective presence and guidance will be sorely missed by his loving daughter Carey, (Tracy Albert), and his adoring granddaughters Erin and Katie Pearlman. To them he was and always will be "Pops". He was a wonderful grandfather to Robin's children Satya, Lela, Eli and Jules; Jody's sons Das and Jake, 4 great grandchildren, and his special friend Colin. Don is predeceased by his brother Warren. His generous spirit will be remembered by all who knew him.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020