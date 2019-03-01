|
September 12, 1938 - February 13, 2019 Donald Austin Johnson was born on September 12, 1938 and died on February 13, 2019. Don graduated Loyola High School in 1956 and Santa Clara University in 1960. Don had the privilege and honor of being an inaugural member of The Peace Corps in 1962 and subsequently spent two years teaching English in Lagos, Nigeria. A Peace Corps publication described Don in this manner, "Don candidly admits to a disproportionate response to the LA Dodgers, Ray Charles, and e.e. cummings." Upon his return from Nigeria, he established residence in Venice, California, where he remained the rest of his life. Don is survived by an older brother, J. Howard Johnson. Don's legacy is Faith, Peace, and Friendships. A memorial at Holy Cross Mortuary, Culver City, CA 90230 is scheduled for March 9th at 1pm. The officiant at this Mass will be the Reverend Gregory Goethals, S.J., from Loyola High School.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 10, 2019