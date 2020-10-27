January 9, 1933 - September 17, 2020 Don Imlay, long-time resident of Lake Balboa, passed on September 17, 2020, at the age of 87, with family and friends by his side. Don was born in San Diego on his father's birthday, January 9, 1933, son of R. W. Curtis Imlay and Dorothy Conrad Imlay. Later in 1933, sister Miriam Imlay Phelps was born; brother Robert was born a few years later. In the early '40s he witnessed wartime prep at the San Diego Navy base and the post-war boom. At Point Loma High School, he played trombone in marching band, joined ROTC, and enjoyed social activities. Working at his parents' drive-in restaurant from age 12, he earned money to purchase his first car, a Buick, starting his love affair with driving and his famous obsession with detailing his cars. While earning his bachelors in business at San Diego State, he met Carol Ruth Hannah at a fraternity party, launching a romance that led to marriage in 1954 and continued until Carol's passing in 2018. Soon thereafter, he served as lieutenant in the Air Force, which moved the young couple to Moses Lake, WA, where their son, Gregory Curtis, was born in 1956. After promotion to captain, Don left the service in 1957 and started his business career selling "technology" to businesses in Downtown LA. (tech then: adding machines from Victor Machines!). The couple had their second son, Stuart Fred, in 1960. Don then landed at Security First National Bank as assistant branch manager in Brentwood. Security First soon became Security Pacific, and Don soon became a Trust administrator, "managing other people's business" as he often said. Among his clients were the "old money" of Southern California, including Doris Day, one of his favorite performers. Don finished his banking career with Bank of America retiring in 1998.Don participated in YMCA Indian Guides with both boys, and helped them with fishing, baseball, camping and math. A big believer in "giving back" Don held leadership roles at Panorama Presbyterian Church, Junior Chamber of Commerce, the Selective Service System board, and later with Kiwanis in Hollywood, Pasadena and Calabasas. Post retirement, he continued his love of music-making by singing in the church choir. His mellifluous baritone can still be heard in the voice of his surviving son, Greg.Friends and family are invited to attend his memorial service on November 7, 2020, at 2 p.m., via Zoom, with Panorama Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family invites contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
in honor of Don's beloved Carol.