September 19, 1931 - April 30, 2019 Donald Charles McFarlane passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of 87. He was a loving husband to Patricia for 68 years. He was a loving father to Jim (Alicia) McFarlane and Marcy (Alan) Schwitzgebel. Don will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Kathryn (Eric) Nyquist, Patrick (Jacqui) McFarlane, Laura Rose Schwitzgebel and Christine Schwitzgebel, and great-grandson Benjamin Nyquist. Don was predeceased by his parents Charles and Mary McFarlane and sisters Dorothy Lucas and Yvonne Yale. Don attended St. Mary's College on a basketball scholarship, but enlisted in the Army to serve in the Korean War. Having attended Officer Candidate School, Don served as a Lieutenant and was promoted to Captain. After his military service, Don graduated from the University of San Francisco. Don began his successful career at Standard Oil of California. He joined Carlisle Printing Company of San Francisco, where he started as a salesman and became President. Don moved his family to Pacific Palisades, to begin his career in the entertainment industry. He joined Technicolor, serving as President. Don continued to work as a producer for Trident Productions and as a consultant for Warner Brothers Studios. Don ended his career as President of Vidfilm. Don was a wise advisor and mentor to family and friends. During his career, Don gave many people their "first start," and was able to watch many of them achieve great success in their own careers. Don and Patricia travelled all over the world, and finally settled in Montecito, California. They continued to travel, taking many cruises and trips to their beloved Carmel-by-the-Sea. Services will be private. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 8 to May 19, 2019