February 17, 1933 - January 30, 2020 Donald Patman was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1933 to Urban and Ruth Patman. He was living in Long Beach with his wife and best friend Mary Ann Patman. Don attended Stanford University and after marriage resided in Palos Verdes, CA. He had 3 children: Pat, Kelly, and Paige. His career was spent as the President of Patman Meat Company from 1958 to 1977. During this time he was also elected as President of the National Association of Meat Purveyors. After this he joined his son and they started Patman Meat Group where he retired in 1999. He loved college football, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and was an avid photographer. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Patman, his brother Peter Patman, and his three children Pat, Kelly, and Paige. Donald was blessed with 10 grandchildren where he was an active part of their lives. Funeral services will be held: Saturday, February 8th at 12 noon St. Bartholomew Catholic Church 5100 E. Broadway Long Beach, California In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to: Helena Chui, MD, Professor Raymond and Betty McCarron Center for Neurology 1540 Alcazar St. CHP 215 Los Angeles, CA 90033
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 4, 2020