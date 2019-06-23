February 13, 1928 - June 14, 2019 Donald Edward Ahearn: born February 13, 1928 in Patterson, New Jersey died June 14, 2019 in Laguna Hills, Calif. Only child of Ruth and Harry Ahearn. Raised in Plainfield New Jersey.He attended Plainfield High School where he met his future wife, Carolyn Jacobs, both sharing the same birthday. After high school he joined his father in business, as well as, joining National Guard/Army Reserve reaching rank of lieutenant. Married Carolyn Mae Jacobs, September, 1950. Moved to Florida in 1953 as contractor/builder of homes in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach. Moved to Los Angeles in 1957 as opportunity for new business in garment industry opened up for family. Owner Ahearn Machine Co. Over 60 years. Avid paddle tennis and golf enthusiast up until the age of 89! Having played Pebble Beach and St. Andrews many times! In addition, loved spending time with his grandchildren in Hawaii. Predeceased by wife, Carolyn in 2008. Survived by three daughters, Patricia, JoAnne, and Barbara, as well as, 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary