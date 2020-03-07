|
|
March 4, 1927 - February 22, 2020 Donald was born and raised in Los Angeles to parents, Richard Benkert and Hazel Wooster, who met on Catalina Island, where his father was a professional musician. He started working at a young age delivering newspapers and setting bowling pins. After he graduated from Manual Arts High School, he entered the U.S. Navy and qualified for the Eddy Program that taught recruits how to use electronic radar, a new invention at that time. Through the war years, Don dealt with radar and maintaining communications equipment while serving on the U.S.S. Antietam. He used his G.I. Bill to go to Los Angeles City College and USC. While attending college, he worked at the Mammoth Tavern when they only had rope tows for skiing. He joined the USC Ski Club, where he met his first wife, Helen (predeceased) and mother of his two daughters, Diane and Donna. After graduating from USC in 1952 with a degree in mechanical engineering, Don was employed at various engineering firms until 1966 when he founded California Dynamics Corporation, which manufactures Isolators and seismic restraints for installation on devices designed to prevent the transfer of virbrations (i.e., earthquakes) to a structure. Don continued as President/CEO until his death. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Adell, who is also a key figure in the corporation and mother of his step-children (Bonnie and Barry). Don was an avid skier and joined with some ski buddies from USC to form the "Schneeflocken Ski Club." They and their families enjoyed many trips together, skiing into their 80s and are still in contact. Don and Adell's belief in the adage "keep adventures in your life" fostered many other trips such as camping, worldwide travels, and fishing. Don was close to their shared families of 4 children, their spouses, 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He encouraged their dreams and was always proud of their accomplishments. Don will be missed by his loving wife and extended family, friends, and co-workers. He was known to never complain and take what life gave out, with optimism, hope and looking to the future. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020