April 11, 1957 - October 12, 2019 Donald Eric Remensperger of Santa Monica, CA, entered peacefully into rest on October 12, 2019 at the age of 62. Born in Palo Alto, CA, on April 11, 1957 to Nina and Bud Remensperger, Eric spent his formative years in a variety of locations. His free-spirited parents journeyed from California to Huntsville, Seattle, New Orleans, Connecticut, then Denver and finally to New York where Eric attended Manhattanville College, graduating with a degree in English in 1981 and Brooklyn Law School, where he graduated cum laude with a Juris Doctorate in 1984. Eric started his career as an associate attorney at Milbank, Tweed, Hadley and McCloy LLP in New York before transitioning to Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher LLP, making partner in 1998 in the firm's Real Estate Department. Eric joined Proskauer Rose LLP in 2006 and was head of the West Coast Real Estate Group and a partner in the Los Angeles office. He was admitted to practice law in New York and California. He infused his offices with his "energy, passion for life and kind demeanor." Eric enjoyed giving back to the community and his profession. He was on the board of Habitat for Humanity and Make a Wish Foundation. He was an executive member of the Real Estate Property Law Section of the California Bar Association and the University of Southern California, Lusk Center for Real Estate. Eric's smile and laughter would light up a room. Eric married Elena Raffaele at the tender age of 22 and became a father to two sons, Chris and Patrick, whom he raised as a single father after his divorce. He was passionate about his family, health and wellness, motorcycles, playing guitar and billiards, music, good conversation and learning. A New Yorker, Eric moved his family to Los Angeles in 1995 and quickly embraced the West Coast lifestyle that promotes wellness and healthy living. His second wife, Elizabeth Medley, shared his love of nutrition and dogs. Eric was creative, an amazing cook, gifted writer, biohacker, and friend to many. In 2015, Eric found love again with Diana Christie; they shared many adventures together and created a new beginning with Eric's family. Diana was his rock – bringing joy and laughter to his life, caring for him throughout his illness until his passing. After Eric's diagnosis with cancer in 2016, he dove into the science and nature of cancer and believed his passion for healthy living had found a purpose. He dedicated himself to learning and sharing his research with others, creating Quest to Cure Cancer – a platform for people with cancer who wanted to take charge of their own care – to understand the nature of the disease and all of the protocols available, including lifestyle changes, nutrition and integrative therapies. The quest continues. Eric was preceded in death by his parents (Nina and Bud Remensperger). He is survived by his sons (Chris and Patrick), grandson (Sean), his significant other (Diana Christie), sisters (Sukey and Sandy) and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Terranea Resort located at 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eric's name to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 19, 2019