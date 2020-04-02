|
|
March 23, 1934 - March 29, 2020 With his loving family by his side, Don Dellepiane succumbed to complications of pneumonia on March 29, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1934 in Modesto, CA, to Henry Dellepiane and Fronie Adams Dellepiane. Because his mother was quite smitten with Donald Duck, who also came on the scene in 1934, she chose to name her newborn son, Donald. A family Bible also shows lineage back to President John Adams. Don's childhood was spent in San Francisco, CA, and later the family moved to Gustine, CA, where he graduated from Gustine High School. He interrupted his college studies at San Francisco State to enlist in the US Army during the Korean War. After discharge, he settled in the San Fernando Valley and received his electrical engineering degree from San Fernando Valley State College (CSUN). For the past 32 years, Don enjoyed a gratifying lifestyle residing in the Santa Clarita Valley. Don's career encompassed work in aerospace, hydrodynamics, and medical electronics. But he was most proud of his work in space exploration and environmental research at JPL. He also took pride in the fact that he became a self-taught computer programmer as he rounded out his career. Don's hobbies and interests included travel, photography, animals (especially dogs), nature, the arts, and enjoying food and wine with friends. He was a member of E Clampus Vitus, US Power Squadrons, LA Opera League, and the International Western Music Assoc. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 32 years, Cheryl Antonelli Dellepiane, along with son, Dan; daughter, Suzanne; step-daughters Kristen and Katrina, 5 grandchildren, and a great-grandson. A Celebration of Life will take place after the pandemic subsides. Donations in Don's memory may be made to Assistance League Santa Clarita, P.O. Box 220145, Santa Clarita, CA 91322.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020