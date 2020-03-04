|
May 9, 1935 - March 1, 2020 Don started his first business venture in 1942, selling eggs from his backyard chickens door-to-door in his native Brentwood. He was 7 years old. Throughout his life, he continued to hone his business acumen and occupied many leadership positions. While at Emerson Jr. High, he bred and sold hamsters to the Beverly Hills Pet Store. Always a leader, at Beverly High he lead the "Bee Team" as quarterback. Upon graduating in 1953, he continued as the quarterback for his ZBT Fraternity football team at CU Boulder and later at UC Berkeley. After graduating in 1957, he served in the Air Force in Washington, D.C. as a Lieutenant. In 1960 he moved back to California to become a CPA. Three years later, he combined his interest in accounting with his natural leadership skills, and opened his own company Modern Service Office Supply (a.k.a. MSOS). MSOS delivered office supplies across the nation until 1993, when Don sold the company to focus on new positions in leadership. He served on the boards of United Way LA, United Jewish Welfare Fund, Vista Del Mar, and other non-profits. Instead of retiring fully, he became a CEO Coach, an Angel Investor, and cultivated his lifelong interest in the stock market. Using his computer skills, he began a career in digital photography for the Huntington Gardens. His many photos also captured animals at the LA Zoo, his worldwide travels, and "Images Of The Not So Famous." Don was predeceased by his son Brian Jay. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lynne Lewis Alschuler, his two daughters Melanie Maguire (Michael) and Trina Scholz (Eric), and four granddaughters Emma Fraser (Ian), Moorea, Lizzy, and Misha. We will miss you on the ski slopes, the tennis courts, and our travels around the world. Funeral services will be held at Hillside Memorial Park on Friday, March 6th at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Planned Parenthood Los Angeles or UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020