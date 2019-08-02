Home

Donald L. Orth

Donald L. Orth Obituary
October 14, 1939 - July 23, 2019 Raised in Newburgh, NY, Don Orth was a graduate of The University of Notre Dame in Mathematics and received his PhD from UC San Diego. He was granted a fellowship at Princeton's Institute for Advanced Studies and went on to teach at Rutgers University. His career included positions with IBM, UBS, Morgan Stanley and Zurich Insurance Co. He authored the book "Calculus in a New Key" (also published in Japanese). He was preceded in death by parents Merald and Helen Orth, and sister Dianne Gilligan. Don is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen A. Orth; daughters Margaret, Lisa and Sarah; and grandchildren Patrick, Morgan, Sean, Lily, Dorothea, Nicholas and Hannah.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
