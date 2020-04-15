|
March 13, 1944 - April 12, 2020 Donald Lee Hensley, 76, passed away peacefully Easter Sunday on April 12, 2020 with his family by his side at his home in Westchester, CA. He was born on March 13, 1944 in Mar Vista, CA, the son of Willard (Blackie) and Ann Hensley. Don grew up in a family of 4, along with his older brother, Durell Hensley. He graduated from Venice High School in Los Angeles and earned his AA degree from Santa Monica City College. It was during his high school years when he met his sweetheart and love of his life, Cathy Weatherly. The two fell in love and married in May of 1964 and had two children. Don loved his career working both as a general contractor and police officer. His love for construction started at an early age working with his father and brother for Hensley and Hensley Construction. He learned every aspect of construction from foundation to framing to finishing. He worked extremely hard utilizing those skills throughout his life building beautiful homes and apartment projects. Although he was a lifelong builder, Don also joined the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) in 1967, where he worked for 21 years until he retired. He loved his job and loved helping people throughout his career as a police officer. Don had an infectious love for life, especially when sports were involved. He was at his best when he was with his friends on the basketball court, softball field, on the golf course, or coaching his son or daughter in their numerous sports. Through sport, he brought people together creating lifelong friendships. He dearly loved his family, grandchildren and friends and had a gift of making everyone around him feel special. In his retirement, Don and Cathy enjoyed going on great walks, special dinners, watching a Dodger or Laker game together, special movie time, traveling with family and friends and visiting his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife and partner, Cathy Hensley, their two children and spouses: Rob and Kim Hensley, and Ashley and Kevin Douglass. He has 5 grandchildren who adored him: Ellie, Maggie, and Jake Hensley; Parker and Hudson Douglass. He is also survived by his sibling: Durell Hensley. We plan to celebrate Don's life with all his family and friends at a later date when the world-wide pandemic is over, and we can all gather together in love and joy to honor the life of Don Hensley. Donations can be made to .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020