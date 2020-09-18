May 28, 1963 - September 5, 2020 Donald Lee Morton, Jr., passed away peacefully at his home on September 5, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife and two sons. He had a short but courageous battle with glioblastoma. He was a kind soul with a gentle and generous heart and a wonderful sense of humor. His passing leaves a void for all who knew and loved him. Don was born in San Francisco, California to Dr. Donald Morton, Sr. and Wilma Morton. The family moved to Bethesda, Maryland in the late 1960's, and returned to California in 1971. The family settled in Pacific Palisades, and the proximity to the ocean led to Don's lifelong interest in surfing. He attended Palisades High School, and later graduated with a degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California in 1986. He went on to obtain dual Masters degrees in Business Administration and Real Estate Development from USC. Don was extremely close with his four sisters, some of whom helped to set up Don with his future wife, Stephanie. They met in 1989 at a family barbecue that was arranged by his sisters and Stephanie's brother and sister-in-law. Don and Stephanie married in 1993, and moved to Palos Verdes in 1996. He was thrilled to become a father of two wonderful sons, Donald and Alex. Don considered Palos Verdes one of the most beautiful communities to live in and raise a family. He worked for the past 26 years at Northwestern Mutual Life, as a Director of Real Estate Asset Management. While he excelled at his job, his true passion was spending time with his family. He spent many hours volunteering at school events and field trips, and supporting his sons at their activities, including Tae Kwon Do, Little League, and AYSO soccer games. He had many interests, which included gardening, hiking, coin collecting, and metal detecting. He loved to travel, especially to Hawaii. Don is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Stephanie, and his two sons, Donald Morton, III and Alex Morton. He is also survived by his four sisters, Diana McAlpine, Laura Rowe, Christy Kazmierczak, and Danielle Morton, and his stepmother Lorraine Morton. He was a beloved uncle to eight nieces and nephews, and loyal friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don's name to the John Wayne Cancer Institute. A memorial service and inurnment will be held on Friday September 25, 2020 at Green Hills Memorial Park.



