Age 89, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Kathleen Mariko Honda Utsumi; children, Beverly (Stanley) Sugimoto, Lori (Warren) Louie, Donna (Glenn) Gebhardt; grandchildren, Scott (Christine) and Spencer Sugimoto, Matthew and Shannon Louie, Brent (Chelsea) Mori and Heather (Matthew) Crom; great-grandchild, Celes Liang Sugimoto; brother, Edward Utsumi; sister-in-law, Yasuko Utsumi; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Services were held privately. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 5, 2019