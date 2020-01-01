|
August 11, 1923 - December 25, 2019 Don Gelberg passed at age 96. He was a Grand Master in Freemasons, Lodge 529. Donald is survived by daughter and son Francee and Scott, sister-in-law Audrey, granddaughters Trina and Dionna, grandsons Chase and Jamison, and great-grandsons Brent and Emerson. Services and burial will be held Friday, 11:30 am, January 3, 2020 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 5950 Forest Lawn Dr., L.A. 90068. Memorial donations may be made to: www.freemason.com/charities
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020