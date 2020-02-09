|
Donald R. Hanson, 85, passed away on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.The son of Albert and Louise Hanson, he grew up in Salem, OR and later attended Stanford University (BS) and UCLA (teaching credentials). While at Stanford, he fell in love with Rebecca A. Simonds, who became his wife of 60 years. Don spent his career teaching science at LA area schools, including Venice High, John Adams, St. James Episcopal and Harvard-Westlake. Don and Becky were avid travelers, journeying to all 50 states and seven continents. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, and daughter, Abbie. He is survived by his wife Becky, daughter Sarah (Darin) of Roseville, CA, daughter Trina (Chris) of Tulsa, OK, daughter Rachel (Jamie) of Perth, Western Australia, and son Philip (Irene) of Tujunga, CA. He is also survived by five grandchildren and his dog, Maggie. Don was passionate about supporting all types of educational endeavors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Covenant House in Los Angeles or to PBS.
