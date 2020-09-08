Don passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 on the Oregon Coast. He was born in Culver City, CA to Anthony and Hazel (Klots) Speir on August 17, 1946.Don graduated from Culver City H.S. in 1964. He earned his BA in History from UCLA and his teaching credential from CSULB. He was a Special Ed. teacher for 37 years with the LBUSD.Don was a member of the South Bay Football and Basketball Officials Association for over 30 years and also served as president. He enjoyed officiating high school football and basketball the most. Don was a sports fanatic. He enjoyed participating in and watching numerous sports. Don was an avid trout fisherman and spent much time in the Eastern Sierras fishing with friends and family. Don is survived by his wife of 47+ years, Terry, their daughter Kristen, and his beloved dog. Services TBD. Donations may be made to Wooden Athletic Fund at UCLA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store