1/
Donald Ray Speir
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 on the Oregon Coast. He was born in Culver City, CA to Anthony and Hazel (Klots) Speir on August 17, 1946.Don graduated from Culver City H.S. in 1964. He earned his BA in History from UCLA and his teaching credential from CSULB. He was a Special Ed. teacher for 37 years with the LBUSD.Don was a member of the South Bay Football and Basketball Officials Association for over 30 years and also served as president. He enjoyed officiating high school football and basketball the most. Don was a sports fanatic. He enjoyed participating in and watching numerous sports. Don was an avid trout fisherman and spent much time in the Eastern Sierras fishing with friends and family. Don is survived by his wife of 47+ years, Terry, their daughter Kristen, and his beloved dog. Services TBD. Donations may be made to Wooden Athletic Fund at UCLA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved