July 16, 1948 - April 8, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Ray Whitfield announces his passing, on April 8, 2019 in Inglewood, CA, where he resided for over 40 years. Donald was born on July 16, 1948 in Newport News, Virginia, to Willie and Jean Whitfield. Donald graduated from Huntington High School, attended Norfolk State University and was also a veteran of the United States Air Force and received an honorable discharge. Donald was also a federal employee with the Social Security Administration for over 30 years. Donald loved God, his son, Demetrius, his family, his friends and bowling. Even though he faced several health challenges and adversities, he always overcame them with a smile. We will miss his loving presence in our lives. Donald is survived by his son, Demetrius Ramone Whitfield, three sisters: Jocelyn Whitfield, LaVonne Williams and Norma Magee, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Inglewood Cemetery Mortuary, 3801 West Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, California. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary