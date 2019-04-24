February 11, 1936 - March 20, 2019 The much loved Donald DeGrasse, patriarch of the DeGrasse family, passed away on March 20, 2019. Despite his sometimes gruff demeanor, he was ever the romantic. So, it was not a surprise that he chose to join the love of his life, wife Peggy, on what would have been their 65th wedding anniversary. His steadfast appreciation for family was, and will continue to be, best memorialized by Sunday Night Dinners, which he referred to as "my indulgence." It was during these and other times that he shared his always entertaining stories, his invaluable advice and his love of music. He is survived by his daughter Donna, sons Ed, Dan and Tim, daughters-in-law Joanie, Yvette, Marsii and Jen, and grandchildren Joe, Jill, Garrett, Shea, Grant, Cooper and Lou. His life will be celebrated on Friday, May 10th at 1:00 PM at Tarzana Community & Cultural Center. Casual/tropical island attire is encouraged. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019