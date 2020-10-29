1/
Donald Stanley Lee
February 28, 1930 - October 28, 2020 Loving husband for 68 years to Joyce, a caring brother to Nancy Ungerman. Devoted father to: Cathy Needleman (Steve), David Lee (Margie) and Alison Neill (Brian).Grandfather to Jessica Lewensztain (Lior), Danielle Cooper (Adam), Joshua Needleman (Sarah), and Matthew Needleman.Laura Lee (Hunter Calvert).Hannah Schiff (Todd Cook), Jeremy Schiff, and Sarah Schiff. Great grandfather to: Charley and Mila Lewensztain, Levi Cooper and Elijah Needleman.Don was an avid fisherman who traveled all over the world with friends who shared his love for adventure. His trips with Joyce were on many continents, something they both loved.Due to the times, services are open only to immediate family.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Jewish Family Services, Valley Storefront.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
