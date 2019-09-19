|
|
April 28, 1927 - September 14, 2019 Donald Stewart Kessler was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on April 28, 1927. He died Saturday evening, September 14, 2019 at home, just one week after being informed that he had acute myeloid leukemia. Just two weeks prior to the diagnosis, he was with his wife, Joyce, at a resort in the countryside of Italy and then on a cruise through the Greek Islands.Don was a man of many facets. As a young man in St. Louis, he was an outside salesman for a glass company and then a chemical company. The cold winter weather in St. Louis made his move to sunny Long Beach a complete change in lifestyle. He was a real estate broker in Long Beach for over 50 years, as well as president of several large real estate organizations, where he was involved in complex property exchanges.After his thirty-year marriage ended, Don found single life to be lonely, but going to a Jewish singles party changed his life. He met Joyce, and three years later they were married. Don and Joyce joined Temple Beth Ohr in La Mirada, and their life together became enriched with new friends. Don actively participated in activities with the Temple's Brotherhood and developed several good friends. He was a volunteer at St. Jude Medical Center in the Outpatient Surgery Unit for over 10 years. When patients came out of surgery, he offered them a warm blanket and a beer (jokingly). He made many wonderful friends who continued to greet him whenever he visited other friends in the hospital. His Masonic Lodge, Los Cerritos Lodge, was where you would find him on Monday nights, working in the kitchen, helping to prepare the dinner meal for the Lodge. During rehearsal week for Musical Theater West at the Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center, he would feed dinner to the cast during their rehearsal break. Don's job was to chop up 16 to 18 heads of lettuce to prepare Chinese chicken salad for 35 to 45 actors. Working in the Green Room for these actors was always rewarding and fun for him, as he remarked, "How could these skinny, young kids eat so much?" Then there was his Monday night poker with "the boys." They laughed and told stories and enjoyed their male camaraderie. Thursday was Bingo at the Whittier Senior Center. He would be so proud of himself if he came home a winner, and besides, they gave him free coffee and donuts. Don was given the opportunity to take the Honor Flight offered only to World War II veterans, an emotional experience he proudly spoke about. In between all of his activities, Don and Joyce traveled the world. When Don was asked which trip was his favorite, his answer was always "the next one." Two weeks before he died, he was at the Palazzo Catalani in Italy and then on a week's cruise through the Greek Islands. Upon returning home from this last trip, his cough and lethargy were diagnosed as pneumonia and acute myeloid leukemia. The prognosis was that he had weeks to live. His family and friends were notified of his condition, and seven days after the diagnosis, Don went to sleep and left us.Don leaves behind Joyce, his wife of 33 years, a daughter, Shari Land, his loving stepdaughter, Laura, and devoted stepson, Mike, as well as a multitude of friends who will always have a warm spot in their hearts for this kind, gentle man. Go to Legacy.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019