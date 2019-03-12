September 23, 1930 - February 26, 2019 Don was born during the Great Depression in South Point Township, North Carolina on September 23, 1930 to parents Marvin and Ethel Usery. He had two older brothers George and Jim and one younger brother, Jack. After graduating high school, Don joined the Navy where he served his country for four years. After the Navy, he attended linotype school in Nashville, Tennessee and moved to California to work at the Los Angeles Times. In 1958 he married Virginia Peace and they had two children, Donna Marie (1963) and Robert Thomas (1965). Don worked for the Los Angeles Times for almost 40 years and retired in 1993. His wife Virginia passed away in 1998 after 40 years of marriage. Don remarried in December 2005 to Bing Yu. He attended Hacienda Heights Baptist church for many years. Don was a prideful, caring man who went out of his way to care for his family. Don believed in living life to the fullest by traveling around the country with his family. Don's sense of humor and the light he brought to the world will be incredibly missed by all that knew him.Don was diagnosed with lung cancer in late January 2019 and passed away 4 weeks later on February 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife Bing Yu, daughter Donna, son Robert, and four grandchildren Emily, Brittany, Tabitha and Thomas. Although we will miss him deeply, he will live on in our hearts forever. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary