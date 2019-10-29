|
May 31, 1930 - October 15, 2019 Donn Huffsmith passed away peacefully at 89 years of age at the Alhambra Hospital Medical Center on Tuesday morning, October 15. Donn was a kind, loving, and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Donn leaves behind his wife of 21 years, Joanne Huffsmith, son Rod Huffsmith, stepdaughter Cheryl Johnson (Jeff), stepdaughter Michele Arriaza-Silva, stepson Shawn Finn (Suzy), grandsons Blake Huffsmith, Neil Johnson, Mic Arriaza-Silva, and his former wife Marilee Knowlen. Donn enjoyed being of service to the La Cañada Congregational Church, watching football and Jeopardy, ballroom dancing, traveling, telling jokes, and spending time with his family, friends, dog Poppy, and cats Sunny & Honey. Until we meet again.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019