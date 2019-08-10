|
September 26, 1955 - July 16, 2019 Donna Erb passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica. Donna was born and raised in North Platte, NE. She earned high honors in scholastics at North Platte Senior High and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She attended law school at the University of Michigan and after graduation accepted a position with American Medical Holdings. She worked there for more than two decades and rose to the level of Vice President within the company's legal department. She lived in California most of her adult life. She loved the California weather, going on walks and going to the movies. Donna loved cats and always had one for companionship. Donna is survived by two brothers, Roger (Becky) Erb and David Erb, both living in Nebraska; two nieces, Shyanne Waltemath and Claire-Lise Erb; and two nephews, Samuel Erb and Clinton Erb. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Bettymae Erb. Donations in Donna's memory are suggested to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.aspca.org. Cremation is being handled by Natural Grace Funerals with the ashes to be scattered off the coast of Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019