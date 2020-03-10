|
February 22, 1945 - February 28, 2020 Donna Jean Irvin died on February 28, 2020 at her home in Los Angeles, CA. The cause of death was a brain aneurysm. Donna was born in Mattoon, IL, to Doreen A. Irvin and Donald B. Irvin, who was the pastor of the local Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.In addition to her son David Irvin and his fiancé Lisa Kitsuki, Donna is survived by her 100-year-old mother, Doreen Irvin, her brothers Douglas, David, Dale, Dennis and Daniel, and numerous nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held for her on Saturday, May 23 in Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 10, 2020