November 21, 1936 - April 10, 2019 On early April 10, 2019, the fierce Los Angeles winds calmed long enough to allow Donna a peaceful passing at her home in Westchester. Twenty-two immediate family members had been present all day to comfort her during her last hours on earth. Donna was born in Los Angeles, California, on November 21, 1936 to Clarence and Dolores Tepe. She met and married Arturo Fribourg on August 6, 1955 in Los Angeles after a year's courtship. They moved to Arizona to complete his military commitment and start a family. Donna rewarded them by giving birth to their first born, Patricia, in Phoenix and then substantially enhanced the family with a new baby (Suzette, Jon, Simone and Ricardo) each summer while he studied architecture at USC. Sadly, Simone passed away in 1961, of pneumonia, at the age of three months. Donna's five children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren were her life blood and source of strength. She relished the many wonderful interactions with their children, Patti (Woody), Suzie (Mike), Jon (Astrid) and Ric, and was so proud of each of their individual accomplishments, none of which would have been possible without Donna's loving guidance, counsel and encouragement. Always bringing a smile to her face were grandchildren, Nicole, Samantha, Lindsey, Chad, Jeff, Alison and Sabrina, and great-grandchildren James, Brianna, Natalie, Charlie and youngest of all, Raegan. She studied at Bishop Conaty High School in Los Angeles but never ceased to nurture and educate the 22 members of her immediate family, always encouraging each of them to pursue educational opportunities to enhance their life potentials. Donna taught Parent Effectiveness Training and was in fundraising for many years. She was an exquisite seamstress. The day of her passing marked the exact date, in 1999, of the wedding of Arturo's partner's daughter, who wore a bridal veil Donna had made for her. She and Arturo were avid USC football fans, having attended most Coliseum home games and Rose Bowl games for 30 years. They frequently traveled with friends and family members to many locations throughout the continental US and Hawaii, following the Trojan football team and participating in legendary tailgate parties. Fight on. Her penchant for travel took her to numerous destinations around the world – Mexico, Europe, Canada and throughout the USA including Hawaii and Alaska. She and Arturo repeatedly took trips to Mexico to experience exotic locations and thoroughly loved the 35 years the family vacationed at their family "home away from home," Condominio Las Gaviotas in Baja California, Mexico. She also always found the peace of a Hawaiian getaway so restful and comforting. Donna is survived by 22 immediate family members including Arturo, her spouse of 63 years, and her two siblings, Mary and Loretta, their spouses and children. She will truly be missed by all that were fortunate to know her. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested her friends consider a donation to Providence Trinitycare Hospice Foundation, 5315 Torrance Blvd., Suite B1, Torrance, CA 90503 or The Spirit of Judi Fund (608240), benefiting UCLA brain cancer research, 10100 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 650, Los Angeles, CA 90067. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 4 to May 5, 2019