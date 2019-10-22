|
January 17, 1959 - October 16, 2019 Donna M. Edmiston lived a life filled with love, compassion and a fighting spirit that was unparalleled. Her love of family and friends-especially daughter Kate-was boundless and she fought tirelessly throughout her career to advocate for victims of abuse. Daughter of the late Barbara Edmiston, Donna was born and raised in Long Beach, California, and spent most of her adult life living in Westchester. After attending UCLA, she earned a law degree from Hastings College of Law and worked briefly in private practice. She also served briefly as an assistant United States attorney. The majority of her impressive career was spent at the L.A. City Attorney's office where she was assistant supervisor of the Domestic Violence Vertical Prosecution Unit; deputy of the Police General Counsel Section; and special assistant to the city attorney. She helped establish a number of programs focused on children, including Operation Bright Future, Project PARENT, and the No Secrets Program, and also served on the Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect. Donna later served as assistant supervising attorney of the Los Angeles Superior Court and director of Family Violence Operations, overseeing issues of domestic violence, child abuse and elder abuse. According to colleagues at the city attorney's office, her unrelenting pursuit of interventions for abuse victims helped improve the lives of countless people. An excellent hostess with a contagious laugh, Donna was a lifelong Bruin fan with a passion for travel. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Monica's Catholic Community where she volunteered for many parish activities and programs. In addition to her daughter Kathryn (Kate), Donna is survived by cousins Sharon Willoughby, Pam Deusterman, James Cleveland, Debra Reeves, Marion Montgomery, Peggy Wilson, George (Bill) Edmiston, extended family and numerous friends. Services will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 26. Donations can be sent to any of Donna's favorite charities: Children's Institute, Sojourn, St. Monica Catholic Community or UCLA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 22, 2019