Donna Prout

June 3, 1934 - July 27, 2020 Donna Earline Prout, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her La Canada home. Born in Glendale, to Vera and R Earl Beard, she lived in CA throughout her life.Donna was survived by three children and five grandchildren, including daughter Linda (husband Glenn Sims), son Randy (wife Sally) and daughter Lori (husband Kyle Sherman) and grandchildren: Matthew, Kevin and Riley Prout and Courtney and Sarah Sherman.Donna was known for her perpetual sunny and cheerful nature. Never without a warm smile, Donna found joy in life, perhaps even more so after her divorce from the late D Bruce Prout.She was a member of the Oakmont Golf and Country Club for 38 years, serving on numerous committees including as Women's Golf Association President and Team Captain. She won numerous golf awards.In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the GrowingGreat.org
.