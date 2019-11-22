|
|
April 27, 1931 - November 19, 2019 With Harry's passing the world loses a true gentleman and a secular humanist. He was a lover of the arts, politics, design and above all family. Preceded in death by his wife, DeEtte Bates Montgomery. He leaves behind his daughters Brynne Staley (David) and Megan Marble (Kevin), his five grandchildren, his cherished friend Patsy Ault and his extended family at Typecraft, Wood & Jones. Respecting Harry's wishes there will be no service. Instead please honor him by supporting the arts, political activism, listening to Bobby Short, spending time with loved ones and practicing a random act of kindness.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019