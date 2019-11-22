Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donnell Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donnell Harry Montgomery


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donnell Harry Montgomery Obituary
April 27, 1931 - November 19, 2019 With Harry's passing the world loses a true gentleman and a secular humanist. He was a lover of the arts, politics, design and above all family. Preceded in death by his wife, DeEtte Bates Montgomery. He leaves behind his daughters Brynne Staley (David) and Megan Marble (Kevin), his five grandchildren, his cherished friend Patsy Ault and his extended family at Typecraft, Wood & Jones. Respecting Harry's wishes there will be no service. Instead please honor him by supporting the arts, political activism, listening to Bobby Short, spending time with loved ones and practicing a random act of kindness.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donnell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -