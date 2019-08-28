|
|
November 2, 1936 - August 21, 2019 Dora Anne Lopez, 82, daughter of Queta & Santos Salinas, passed away August 21, 2019 at St. Jude's Medical Center, Fullerton, California. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 62 years, Mario Richard (Dick) Lopez and children Richard (Rick) Lopez and Anna Marie Lopez, and many beloved family and friends. She touched many young students' lives during her 30+ year career as a teacher's assistant and her talents, hospitality, spirit and generosity will be missed by her many brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews of whom she was very very proud. She was extra special to lifelong friends she and her husband traveled with and she will long be remembered for her amazing cooking, beautifully decorated home (especially during holidays) and her wild and gorgeous garden. She was never happier than at home where family was always welcome and friends were easily turned into family. Dora especially loved volunteering for a cherished few religious communities for whom she worked so hard to encourage and support. Rosary will be prayed at 7 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 and funeral mass celebrated at 11 AM, Friday, August 30, both at Santa Teresita Chapel, 819 Buena Vista St., Duarte. Burial to follow Mass at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosemead.Donations to honor the life and work of Dora Lopez can be made to Santa Teresita Casa Convent Elder Care, 819 Buena Vista Street, Duarte, CA 91010.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 28, 2019