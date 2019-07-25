Home

Beloved wife of David, devoted mother to Carolyn and Bill, passed away on July 16, 2019 at the age of 87. A native Angeleno, she graduated from USC with a teaching credential in 1953. Through the years, she was active in Pi Beta Phi sorority, Junior League, Orphan Guild, Trojan League and PEO. Dora Lee will be remembered most for how people felt in her presence. She had a warm and gentle spirit, a quick wit, and was known for her chocolate chip cookies! Survived by son Bill Durst, daughter and son-in-law Carolyn and Bill Buckley, and grandchildren Kate, Brynn and Reese Buckley. Donations can made to The Women's Alzheimer's Movement.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 25 to July 28, 2019
