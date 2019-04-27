|
|
September 27, 1927 - April 14, 2019 Wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, and friend, passed away on April 14, 2019 at her home with family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Phelan, and her daughter Peggy Phelan Parker. She is survived by 5 children, 17 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 14020 Foster Road, La Mirada, CA, with a gathering to follow at her home of 63 years.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 27 to May 12, 2019