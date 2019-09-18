|
April 25, 1916 - September 8, 2019 Doreetha L. Daniels, born with an indomitable spirit to Mabel and Noble Simmons on April 25, 2016 in North Platte Nebraska, died in her sleep on September 8, 2019. She was admired and loved by all who knew her including her sons Robert Jr. and Raymond Sr. (Meryl Marshall Daniels), her grandchildren Allyson, Robert, Heather (Steve Firchow), Aubrey (Nathalie), Raymond Jr. (Shawntel), and Portia, and her great-grandchildren Theryn Elise, Aubrey Elton Jr., Laila Rae and Rachel Marie. In 1934, after graduating as the only African American student at North Platte High School, in a city where the Ku Klux Klan regularly paraded through the streets, she moved with her mother to Santa Monica, California, where she met and married her beloved husband Robert Daniels. In 1947, the family moved to Agua Dulce. She was a founder of numerous community organizations including the Women's Club, Agua Dulce Seniors, Agua Dulce Civic Association and a dedicated volunteer at the Henry Mayo Hospital. She worked at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft, earned a NASA certificate and worked on Thor and other missile projects. She was an artist who worked in ceramics, glass, watercolor and silk painting. She was an accomplished seamstress and candy maker. When these interests were no longer satisfying and inspired by her grandchildren Heather and Rob, who had returned to get graduate degrees, she set about learning the computer so she could go to college. She graduated with an Associated Arts degree in the Social Sciences from College of the Canyons at the age of 99. She was featured in the documentary "The Beauty of Aging," written and directed by Laurie Schur. She was a role model and inspiration and will be missed and remembered by everyone who knew her.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 18, 2019