December 6, 1928 - May 18, 2020 On Monday May 18, Dorene Kort passed away at the age of 91. Dorene was born in London, England and immigrated to the United States in the late 1940's where she met the love of her life Shelly. Dorene and Shelly had a 61-year love affair where they grew a business, started a family, traveled the world and threw countless wonderful parties. Dorene was preceded in her death by her dear parents Issac and Rose. Dorene is survived by her two sons Richard and Robert, and their wives Linda and Liliana; her grandchildren Lauren, Jennifer & Chris, Ryan, Aly & Rob, Rusty, Sami, Adrian, Mauricio and Alex; and was loved by the entire Kort/Geldin family including Michelle (dec.), Melissa (dec.), Joel, Stacy, Robin & Rhonda and their spouses, children and grandchildren.



