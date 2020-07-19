December 31, 1916 - July 15, 2020 Doris B. Miller, our remarkable 103-year-old sweet mother, aunt, and grandmother, and Laguna Woods resident for 36 years, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles on July 15th, 2020. Doris was born to Eva and Herman on December 31st, 1916 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. When our grandfather and grandmother created our mother, it's clear God put his hand on her soul and said this little person would be exceptional. And for 103.5 years, she was. When asked about Doris' secret to longevity, she replied, "optimism." When faced with life-threatening medical challenges, such as having her aortic valve replaced at age 89 or repairing her hernia at age 99, her attitude was, "go for it." She was a fighter and an optimist. Throughout her entire life, she had a big smile, a vivacious attitude, and a very funny wry sense of humor. Her family and friends are going to miss her.When Doris left Toronto in the 1940s, she moved to California. She worked as a secretary for a talent agency before securing a position for two years as the personal assistant to actress Maureen O'Hara. When she decided to move back to Chicago in the early 1950s, she took a job with a large real estate firm. It was there that Doris was introduced to Dr. Sachar, the first President of Brandeis University, where she helped coordinate fundraising campaigns and events to help fund Brandeis University. This relationship would prove instrumental in later years.While back in Chicago, a mutual friend, who happened to be a stockbroker, introduced her to Dr. Phillip Miller from Muskegon, MI. After pursuing Doris by phone for a year, Phillip was finally able to secure a long-awaited date with Doris. He drove down to Chicago for the weekend and following dates on Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Sunday for brunch, he returned home to Muskegon and called to propose to her the next day. She accepted, and a new chapter in her life began.Following their wedding on the first day of Spring in 1955, Doris and Phil settled back in Muskegon, where they raised their two children, Lori and Joel. They were very active members of Temple B'nai Israel, and Doris, with her sweet personality and cute sense of humor, made many lifetime friends. As her children began elementary school, she decided to pursue her Bachelor's Degree in History by enrolling at Muskegon Community College and then Western Michigan University. She was able to complete two years of college before the family moved to California. In 1970, the Miller Family moved to Long Beach, California, and then to Woodland Hills. When the family decided to move up to Northridge, a local real estate agency listed their home but was unable to get it sold in 90 days. So Doris decided that she could do a better job. She marketed the home in the local newspaper, and in less than 30 days, the home was sold. While in the bank processing all of the paperwork, she was asked if she'd like to go on TV and share her experience of selling her home without an agent. She was featured soon afterward on The Today Show in a segment with Fred Sands discussing the pros and cons of selling your own home versus using a real estate agent.While living in the valley, Doris and Phil joined Stephen S. Wise Temple in 1976. There, they cultivated many wonderful friends through the Temple and Havurah groups. Doris remained a member of the Temple until her passing.With incredible business intuition and common sense, Doris helped build a very successful medical practice with her husband in Burbank and worked with him until his passing in 1981. It's around this time she became interested in investing, and her interest in the stock market evolved. Every day she would wake up wanting to check her stocks and read the Wall Street Journal.When her husband Phil passed away in 1981, Joel encouraged his 65-year-old mother to register for classes at CSUN, eventually leading to her degree in History at the age of 67. Following her graduation, CSUN asked her to help start a new program concentrating on senior citizens desiring a return to college. Though she wanted to work in the program, her sister Miriam became ill, and Doris decided to relocate to Leisure World in Laguna Woods, to care for her sister. Following the loss of Miriam, she decided to remain in Leisure World and developed a large new circle of friends who just adored and loved her. She became very involved in a variety of groups and activities, and as fate would have it, Doris would help establish a chapter for the National Women's Committee for Brandeis University in Laguna Woods. Deeply involved for many years, she was recognized in a ceremony at Brandeis University as her chapters Woman of the Year. In addition to Brandeis, Doris was active in weekly book clubs and playing Mahjong several times a week. She also enjoyed taking trips to Las Vegas and the Indian casinos where she could be found winning on the Black Jack tables, 3 Card Poker tables, and the Poker Machines. And let's not forget about baseball season and her beloved Angels. She never missed a game. If anyone called her while they were playing, she would answer by saying, "I'll call you later. I'm watching the Angels game." Then you would hear a click, and she was back to the game. She never wanted to miss a minute of the action.Never wanting to be left behind, Doris never missed an opportunity to remain current with the changing times. She was an avid news junkie and kept up with current events. Each day, Doris would wake up, brew her coffee, read the Los Angeles Times, check her stocks, and then complete the daily crossword puzzle. Recognizing that the paper did not have the most up to date information, she learned how to navigate the internet and registered her first email account when she was 96 years old. While still navigating in the world on her own at 99, she passed her driver's test, and her license was renewed for an additional five years. In February 2020, while Doris was still healthy, active, sharp as a tack, and living independently on her own without any assistance, she moved to Los Angeles to be closer to her family. Following a brief illness, she passed away peacefully.Doris is survived by her beloved children, daughter Lori Miller and son-in-law Philip Lieberman, son Dr. Joel Miller and his fiancée, Johnnie Gregory, grandson Zachary Miller and his wife Erica, granddaughter Rachel Miller, and nephew Dr. Robert Kogen. A graveside ceremony will be held on July 19th, 2020, at 2 pm at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045 (424) 309-1043