|
|
Doris peacefully transitioned on Sunday, November 17th, 2019 at her daughter's home in South Lake Tahoe, California. Doris was 98 years old. Doris resided for forty years in Cheviot Hills. She is survived by her daughter, Sande Cagan; relations of her late husband, Jack Cagan; and many beloved friends from over six generations. A remembrance of her incredible life will take place January 11th, 2020 in Los Angeles. Contact Sande: [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 1, 2019