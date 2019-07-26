|
|
September 23, 1946 - July 19, 2019 Beloved wife of Arnold Fram passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 at her home. Doris (Dori) leaves behind her children Michael Fram and Nicole Fram M.D. and five grandchildren, Meghan, Dylan, Caitlin, Ashlyn and Zach. Dori drew people together always creating a feeling of love, laughter and joy. Everyone will remember her as a talented playwright, loving spouse, grandmother, mother, aunt, cousin, and friend; and how if felt being in her presence. The family requests that donations go to: USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center GI Research Attn: Heinz Lenz, MD 1441 Eastlake Avenue, Suite 8302 Los Angeles, CA 90089 Please add a line specifying the following: In memory of Doris Fram, Dr. Heinz Josef Lenz, USC Norris Colorectal Cancer Research Program
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 26 to July 28, 2019