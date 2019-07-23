Home

(87), passed away on July 19, 2019 in Los Angeles. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Alfred Shigaki and is survived by her daughters, Susan (Edmond) Young and Janice (Andrew Shiozaki) Shigaki; grandchildren, Heather and Lindsey Young, and Ryden Shiozaki; sisters, Hideko Inouye, Mary (Tadayuki) Tanaka, Elaine (Harry) Higa; siblings-in-law, Minako Nishihira, Sumiko Ikegami, Betty Muramaru, Don (Anna) Shigaki; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00PM at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St., Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 23, 2019
