Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 699-0921
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
1650 Ygnacio Valley Rd
Walnut Creek, CA
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Rose Hills Cemetery,
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier,, CA
Doris Kazuye (Mori) Yamamoto

Doris Kazuye (Mori) Yamamoto Obituary
August 3, 1933 - February 21, 2019 Doris K. Yamamoto, of Walnut Creek, Ca., passed peacefully in her sleep on February 21, 2019. She is survived by her two sons, Gene (Ahn) and Vincent (Roberta), her brother, Ernest (Coleen) Mori, sister, Joyce (Joe) Nishimura and her grandchildren, Christopher, Kelly, Maggie, Niko, and Anthony. She remains forever in our hearts and in Heaven, with our Lord Jesus Christ. Graveside Service at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, Ca., on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 1, 2019
