December 4, 1921 - March 21, 2019 Predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Norbert, in '98 and daughter Barbara in '89, Doris is survived by her three children, Marilee Holz (Tim) of Danville, Jim Stevens of Hermosa Beach, and Carolyn Crosson (John) of Los Angeles, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A resident of San Marino for 53 years, she will be missed by all of those who knew her. A celebration of life will be held at St. Felicitas Church, 1190 Palomar Road, San Marino, CA, on Monday, April 29th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions are preferred to One Voice, 1228 15th St., Santa Monica, CA 90404.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 28, 2019