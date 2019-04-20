Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Stevens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris M. Stevens Obituary
December 4, 1921 - March 21, 2019 Predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Norbert, in '98 and daughter Barbara in '89, Doris is survived by her three children, Marilee Holz (Tim) of Danville, Jim Stevens of Hermosa Beach, and Carolyn Crosson (John) of Los Angeles, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A resident of San Marino for 53 years, she will be missed by all of those who knew her. A celebration of life will be held at St. Felicitas Church, 1190 Palomar Road, San Marino, CA, on Monday, April 29th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions are preferred to One Voice, 1228 15th St., Santa Monica, CA 90404.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.