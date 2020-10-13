1/
Doris Miyoko Yuen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 6, 1927 - August 1, 2020 Doris Miyoko was the second of six children born on the Big Island of Hawai'i to Seiji and Tsuru Une. She attended Laupahoehoe School before getting married and eventually moving to Honolulu, where she raised seven children. Doris made a lifelong commitment to her Christian faith and to spreading the healing love of Jesus Christ. In Honolulu, she met Robert "Bob" Yuen, the love of her life. In 1964, they moved to Gardena, California, where Bob continued in his career as a longshoreman. She was constantly in motion-church and bible study activities. She taught by her own example the importance of commitment, compassion, honesty, and patience. Doris was the happiest, during the holidays when she was surrounded by her six children, seven grand-children, and six great-grand-children.ALOHA!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved