April 6, 1927 - August 1, 2020 Doris Miyoko was the second of six children born on the Big Island of Hawai'i to Seiji and Tsuru Une. She attended Laupahoehoe School before getting married and eventually moving to Honolulu, where she raised seven children. Doris made a lifelong commitment to her Christian faith and to spreading the healing love of Jesus Christ. In Honolulu, she met Robert "Bob" Yuen, the love of her life. In 1964, they moved to Gardena, California, where Bob continued in his career as a longshoreman. She was constantly in motion-church and bible study activities. She taught by her own example the importance of commitment, compassion, honesty, and patience. Doris was the happiest, during the holidays when she was surrounded by her six children, seven grand-children, and six great-grand-children.ALOHA!



