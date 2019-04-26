April 27, 1924 - April 9, 2019 Doris Murphy, IHM died on April 9, just days short of her 95th birthday, in the company of members of the Immaculate Heart Community at the IHM Residence in Los Angeles. She was born in Portland, Oregon to George and Martha Murphy; the family relocated to Long Beach, where Doris attended St. Anthony's High School, and after graduating in 1941, entered the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. She took the name Sister Mary Peter and began teaching kindergarten, mentored by Sister Mary Corita. For 29 years, Doris was involved as teacher and principal in IHM schools and in 1957 as supervisor of IHM teachers in 58 IHM elementary schools. In 1968 she supervised the orderly withdrawal of IHM Community members from Los Angeles Archdiocesan schools when Cardinal McIntyre ordered their exit.Doris went on as teacher and administrator in public schools for 16 years. When she retired, she was an active volunteer for the Immaculate Heart Community in the Corita Art Center and as IHM Community Archivist. Her love for and devotion to the Community led to her major project – to record oral histories of 135 members of the Community. Doris' love for history, her skills in storytelling, and her incredible memory led her at age 81 in 2005 to begin writing her book, Houses, published in 2015. She chronicled the 22 houses that her family inhabited plus the places where she lived afterwards as a member of the Immaculate Heart Community. Doris Murphy, IHM was a model of generosity, kindness, and caring. Her warmth, humor, and genuine interest in every individual marked her joyful spirit in Community and in her relationship to family, friends, students, and colleagues. Doris was pre-deceased by her two brothers, Bernard and George, and her sister, Beverly. She is survived by her niece, Carol Simpson (Wayne), nephew, David White, and other nieces and nephews.The memorial Mass for Doris Murphy, IHM will be held on Monday, May 6, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Calvary Mortuary, 4201 Whittier Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90023.To honor the life of Doris Murphy, IHM, donations may be made to Immaculate Heart Community, 5515 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary