|
|
March 29, 1912 - August 14, 2019 Dorothea Alpert, musician, performer and teacher, who was a mentor and role model to so many, died peacefully at her home in Rancho Palos Verdes on August 14 at the age of 107. As Dorothea stated in an eloquent speech on her 100th birthday, the secret to her long and productive life was her passion for music and the many special relationships that came from this shared love. Dorothea was married to Dr. Henry Alpert until his death in 1996, and is survived by their sons and daughters-in-law Paul and Geri, and Jeff and Lynn; grandchildren Matthew and Todd and his wife Julia; and great-grandchildren Todd Jr., Jacqueline, and Jasmine; as well as her niece Sylvia Webster. Contributions can be sent to Harbor Animal Care Center in San Pedro. A memorial will be arranged in the next few months. Please email [email protected] if you want to be notified about the date and location.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019