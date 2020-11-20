October 28, 1925 - August 20, 2020 Dorothy Smith died peacefully on August 20, in Los Angeles. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Louis J. Smith, MD.She is survived by her six children: Kevin Smith; Karen Smith Gallo (Mark); Lisa Smith Kirkpatrick (Allen); Michelle Smith Waldron (Jon); Christopher Smith (Jackie); and Robert Smith. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Piper Waldron, Andrew Waldron, Emily Montgomery and Cambria Gallo; and one great-grandson Py Montgomery. Dorothy was born and raised in Pennsylvania and earned her degree in nursing in Philadelphia. Dorothy and Louis raised their six children in Sherman Oaks, CA where they were longtime parishioners of St. Francis de Sales Church. She enjoyed many years as a volunteer for the St. Joseph Medical Center Guild. She loved both playing and watching the game of golf; was a rabid football fan; and never turned down a plate of spaghetti or a delicious dessert! The family is grateful for the loving care that she received from the nursing staff at Nazareth House and Faith & Hope Hospice.



