April 26, 1930 - June 24, 2019 Hrubosky, Sister Dorothy Anne, C.S.J. age 89, passed away June 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Born in Gary, IN, she was taught by the Sisters of St Joseph of Carondelet in Detroit as a child, and again in Fresno, CA in high school. She was a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since March 19, 1950. Sr. Dorothy Anne taught in Catholic elementary and secondary schools in Los Angeles and San Diego for 60 years. She also served in Parish Ministry, visiting with and taking Holy Communion to sick and elderly parishioners. Sr. Dorothy's sunny disposition mirrored her true appreciation for people and the nurturing of relationships. She made lasting friendships wherever she served.She is survived by Edward (America) Hrubosky, Frank Pimentel, Beth (Gary) Wilde, Chris Peterson, Richard Hrubosky, Mike (Karen) Pimentel, Kevin (Kate) Pimentel, Joyce (Sean) Durcanin-Robbins, Mark Durcanin, and numerous great- and great-great nieces and nephews. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 4:30pm with Funeral Liturgy at 6:30pm. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. Donations in memory of Sister Dorothy Anne Hrubosky may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit Rice Mortuary's website, www.LAfuneral.com to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 2, 2019