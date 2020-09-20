Dorothy Bray, EdD, passed away on September 4, 2020. Her surviving family includes children Gregory, Susan and Patricia, Brother Bill, grandchildren Garrett, Natalie, Alex, Marissa and Madeleine. Scores of friends should also be considered; men and women who she worked with, hung out with, and were acquainted with her. Dots most recent address was Aliso Viejo, previously San Clemente, Honolulu, Palm Desert, Sacramento and Illinois.Known for many things, but certainly her lead foot when driving (there are stories of Big Red, the station wagon, hurtling down the freeway as well as the smart BMW which broke land/speed records) she suffered catastrophic physical injuries while zipping down the hall in her electric wheel chair.D. Bray was also known for many unique, interesting moments. Born raised and initially educated in Illinois, she struck out, like so many others, to the Golden State of California in the early '60's. She secured a teaching job and settled in, a young divorcee with two small children. One night, she and her roommate went to a local watering hole, filled with other young professionals.Mom, with her unerring eye for THE BEST TABLE, noted that there were two bachelors sitting at the table she considered prime real estate. Pragmatic as always, she told her friend, "Let's stand by the table the men will ask us to sit down. And when they leave we will have the best spot." Well, one of the men did not leave. Tom Bray remained steadfast. He and Dorothy danced. He invited her to go to Las Vegas for the weekend. "Certainly not" she said primly. But history was made.Dad immediately learned that courting a family of three came at a cost. The babysitter required a Coca Cola, a Hershey bar and her hourly salary. The threesome quickly became a foursome, and after their marriage in 1963, a five some.Thanks to a random rodent, the family settled in San Clemente. Dorothy had two strong job possibilities. As she was interviewing at a school not to be named, she saw a mouse running along a baseboard. N.O. She accepted the position as the head of the English Department at the brand new high school in San Clemente. She worried about the commute Tom would have to make to Hughes Aircraft Company in Fullerton, but he dismissed it. How hard would it be to drive just 30 miles up the freeway? (Famous last words)They scrambled to secure one thousand dollars needed to put down on a 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, and 180 degree ocean view home in a new enclave of dwellings in San Clemente. This would be her base of operations for the next four decades.Dorothy worked for the Capistrano Unified School District from 1964 through 1977. During that time she earned her EdD in Educational Psychology from USC. She hoped to continue with CUSD, but was assured that she would not be moving up in the hierarchy. Apparently, there was some reluctance to allow a smart woman into the hallowed upper echelon. It was not the first, or certainly the last time Dr. Bray faced weak male 'superiors'. So fine. She struck out in a bold new direction.This was when Dorothy and Tom embarked on a 25 year commuter marriage. First was her role as Associate Dean of Languages and Literature at Sacramento City College. Next was a tenure as Vice President of College of the Desert in Palm Desert. A very few days after retiring from C.O.D., she was asked to come to Honolulu, to oversee a private Japanese college called Kansai Gaidai Hawaii College. Tom, ever the supporting spouse, told her to go for it. At that time, their business cards listed permanent addresses in San Clemente, Palm Desert and Honolulu. It was a heady time! But she always, always, considered San Clemente as her home.When she finally, for real, retired, the pair travelled and entertained extensively. Looking back, friends and family realized just how much she relied on her husband of 50 plus years. His death in 2015 was heartbreaking for her. The beloved residence was no longer home, just a house. Always brave, always moving no matter how difficult, Dorothy became a resident at The Covington in Aliso Viejo.She found another vibrant group of friends. People who had experiences such as hers. Careers and travel. Loves and losses. The Covington provided a number of activities, on and off site, which she enjoyed.Her health began to decline, slowly but surely, but she fought it. She would not go gently into any good night.Dr. Dorothy Bray, Mrs. Thomas Bray, our mom finally succumbed. A service with family will be held on Sept 26 at OConnor Mortuary in Laguna Hills. We expect she is in Paradise now, where every table offered to her is perfect



