May 14, 1940 - May 10, 2019 Four days short of her 79th birthday, Dorothy Bushnell, IHM died in the embrace of her family and friends in Merced, CA. She was third in a family of 10 children born to Jean and Martin Bushnell. She entered the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart in 1958, taking the name Sister Jean Martin in honor of her parents. In 2018, Dorothy celebrated her 60th jubilee as an IHM. Her early teaching years were at Our Mother of Good Counsel in Los Angeles and at St. Anthony's High School in Long Beach, with her last mission at Our Lady of Mercy High School, Merced, as principal. After the school closed in 1971, Dorothy continued to live in Merced and was on the faculty of Merced Community College as teacher and counselor, specializing in supporting women who were re-entry students and working with the Hmong population in Merced. Her PhD was in Education: Counseling Psychology; she was a licensed therapist and had her own private practice. Dorothy spent two different periods of time in Germany and in France to learn the languages. After her retirement from the college, she continued her private practice in marriage and family therapy. A gifted artist, Dorothy brought her creativity to all her endeavors and interests: painting, calligraphy, crafts, gardening, gourmet cooking, teaching, and counseling. A woman of wisdom and heart, she was a leader in the Immaculate Heart Community, having served as Chair of the Assembly Planning Committee and on the IHM Board of Trustees. Generous with her time and talents, Dorothy could be counted on to provide beautiful banners, booklets, cards, and cover designs for Community meetings, celebrations, and special occasions. She was loving and compassionate, clear in her thinking, fair in her judgments, and hopeful in her vision for Community.Dorothy is survived by her nine siblings, 20 nieces and nephews, 35 great nieces and great nephews. Her funeral was held on May 21; interment in Calvary Cemetery, Merced. A memorial Mass will be held in Los Angeles on July 23 at 11:00 a.m. in the Calvary Mortuary chapel, 4201 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023Donations to honor the life of Dorothy Bushnell, IHM may be made to Immaculate Heart Community, 5515 Franklin Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 13, 2019