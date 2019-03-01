|
On January 31, 2019, Dorothy Chiyoko Fujii passed away at the age of 87. Dorothy was born on September 18, 1931 in Los Angeles to Thomas and Mary Takeyama. She married Hiroshi Fujii who predeceased her on July 3, 1993. Dorothy loved spending time with her family and was known for her kind and warmhearted spirit. She is survived by her sisters Patricia Murakami of Thousand Oaks and May Yamaguchi of Henderson, Nevada; sisters-in-law Fumiko Takeyama of Torrance, Peggy Takeyama of Novato and Cynthia Takeyama of Kansas City, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews. At Dorothy's request, no services will be held.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019