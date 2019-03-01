Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Fujii
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy C. Fujii

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy C. Fujii Obituary
On January 31, 2019, Dorothy Chiyoko Fujii passed away at the age of 87. Dorothy was born on September 18, 1931 in Los Angeles to Thomas and Mary Takeyama. She married Hiroshi Fujii who predeceased her on July 3, 1993. Dorothy loved spending time with her family and was known for her kind and warmhearted spirit. She is survived by her sisters Patricia Murakami of Thousand Oaks and May Yamaguchi of Henderson, Nevada; sisters-in-law Fumiko Takeyama of Torrance, Peggy Takeyama of Novato and Cynthia Takeyama of Kansas City, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews. At Dorothy's request, no services will be held.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.