December 1918 - May 2019 Dorothy Coignet Stanley passed away peacefully at her home in Los Angeles on May 20th 2019. She was the eldest child and only daughter of five children born to Alfred Coignet, Sr and Theresa (Minnie) Martin, all of whom proceeded her in death. A native of Louisiana, Dorothy and her husband, the late Thomas Stanley, Jr., moved their family to Los Angeles in 1964. She is survived by her daughters Cynthia Stanley Davidson, Carolyn Stanley, Charlotte Stanley and son Leonard Stanley, Sr and nine grand-children and eight great-grand-children. Dorothy was 100 years old. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 30 to June 2, 2019